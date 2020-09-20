From 'Mahanati' To 'Karwaan': Popular Dulquer Salmaan Movies To Binge On Amazon Prime

Superstar Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan is a popular actor who works in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam as well as Hindi films. He is known for her performance in films like O Kadhai Kanmani, Banglore Days, Kali and 100 days of Love. Some of Dulquer Salmaan’s movies are also available on the OTT platform for you to binge-watch anytime. From Mahanati to Karwaan, here are some best Dulquer Salmaan's movies.

Dulquer Salmaan’s top movies on Amazon Prime Video

Mahanati

Starring Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthi Suresh, the film Mahanati is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film followed the rise of the first female South Indian superstar, Savitri. The film Mahanati tells a story of her journey to fame and the dramatic downfall, with the most heart wrenching romantic tragedies of all times. Dulquer Salmaan played the character of Gemini Ganesan in the film. The film is available in three different languages on Amazon Prime Video.

O Kadhal Kanmani

O Kadhal Kanmani follows the story of a young couple who believe marriage is futile. However, their emotions are not easily managed when they witness the unconditional love of an older couple they live with. The film stars Nithya Menen, Leela Samson and Siva Ananth along with Dulquer. Directed by Mani Ratnam, O Kadhal Kanmani is another popular film of Dulquer Salmaan available on Amazon Prime which released in 2015.

Theevram

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Shikha Nair and Sreenivasan, Theevram is a Malayalam film. The film released in 2012 and followed the story of a man who sets out to seek revenge from his wife’s murderer. He faces serious challenges from a police officer who tends to keep an eye on him. This suspense film directed by Roopesh Peethambaran is one of Dulquer Salmaan’s best movies to watch.

Karwaan

Directed by Akash Khurana, the film Karwaan followed the story of 3 people who take a road trip from Banglore to Kochi, while discovering about themselves on the trip. Starring Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan, Karwaan is another popular film of the actor available on Amazon prime Video. The film released in the year 2018.

