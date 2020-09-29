Dulquer Salmaan Defines His 'happy Place'; Longs For Normalcy To Return

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures highlighting how he has been waiting for normalcy to return. In the pictures, a stunning model of Porsche can be seen parked on the pavement. The actor has indicated that road trips give him a different kind of happiness and he has been waiting to experience it again. His followers have flooded the comments section in agreement while also speaking highly of the car.

Dulquer’s love for road trips

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to Instagram to define his current mood. He posted a pair of pictures where a blue Porsche Panamera Turbo is seen parked on the pavement on the left side, with its lights blazing while the rest of the street is mostly dark. The pictures have been clicked on a rainy night as they possibly took a break from driving. The lighting in the picture highlights the stylish headlights of the fancy vehicle.

In the caption for the post, actor Dulquer Salmaan spoke about his love for road trips. He has also added a bunch of hashtags, encouraging people to live their best lives. He has also mentioned that he has been eagerly waiting for normalcy to return. Have a look at Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram post here.

In the comments section of the post, Dulquer Salmaan’s fans have put up a bunch of emoticons to convey their thoughts. A few of them have spoken highly of the car while others have agreed that road trips are the best. A few of his followers have also lovingly called him ‘Kunjikka’ which is his nickname amongst Malayali fans. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to star in an upcoming film titled Kurup. The plot of this film will revolve around the life of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of a controversial murder in the year 1984. The film is being directed by Srinath Rajendran and will star actors like Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee in key roles.

