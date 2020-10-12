Dulquer Salmaan Shares Birthday Note For Soubin; Says 'We Are Always Rooting For You'

South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan recently took to Instagram to wish his close friend, Soubin Shahir, on the occasion of his birthday. He posted a selfie with the versatile actor while speaking about how close they have become in the last few years. He has also sent out love to Soubin’s family and has also wished him luck for his upcoming endeavours. DQ fans have flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Soubin Shahir while expressing how much they love the two artists.

Dulquer Salmaan’s note on Soubin’s birthday

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently posted a picture with actor Soubin Shahir while wishing him a happy birthday. In the picture posted, they can be seen posing for a selfie together, with bright smiles across their faces. Dulquer Salmaan is seen donning a simple dark green shirt with well-styled hair and beard. Actor Soubin Shahir, on the other hand, is seen wearing a plain white shirt with a white cap that goes well with the outfit. A yellow painting is spotted in the background, adding contrast to the picture.

In the comments section of the post, actor Dulquer Salmaan has spoken about the close bond he shares with Soubin. The actor mentioned how proud he is of Soubin while shedding some light on how they have grown over the years. He has mentioned that they can easily count on each other without a doubt, which is a huge mark of their friendship. Dulquer Salmaan has sent out love to Soubin’s family while assuring him that they will all root for him always. Here is a look at the note on Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram.

In the comments section of the post, people have wished Soubin Shahir a happy birthday through heartfelt messages. A bunch of fans have dropped a few emoticons in an attempt to express themselves better. Have a look at a few comments on Dulquer Salmaan’s photo here.

Read Dulquer Salmaan Defines His 'happy Place'; Longs For Normalcy To Return

Also read Dulquer Salmaan's Movies With Nazriya Nazim That Are A Must-watch; See List Here

Soubin Shahir and Dulquer Salmaan have worked together on a Malayalam film titled Charlie. The film revolves around a young woman who sets out on a hunt for an adventurous and artistic man. The film has been directed by Martin Parkkat and was a huge success down south. Dulquer plays the lead in this film while Soubin Shahir plays a character called ‘Kallan Suni’.

Read From 'Mahanati' To 'Karwaan': Popular Dulquer Salmaan Movies To Binge On Amazon Prime

Also read Dulquer Salmaan's Movies In Which He Stole The Show With His Cameo Appearances

Image Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.