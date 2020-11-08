Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram Posts Where He Paid Tribute To Other Renowned Artists

Dulquer Salmaan is a well-known name in the Malayalam movie industry. The actor has also been a vital part of many Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram is filled with pictures of several amazing artists from different film industries that he loves and looks up to. The actor has paid some memorable tributes to many spectacular artists from the movie industry. Let’s glance through some of Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram posts.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram tributes

The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this picture on the occasion of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s birthday. In the picture, Dulquer can be seen with actor Prithviraj and his wife. He shared this picture and wished him a happy birthday. He also added in the caption that the most special thing that has happened this year is that they all got a chance to get close and spend some time together. He later wished for him to have a super special day and thanked him for being as kind and awesome as he has been.

In this post, he paid a heartfelt tribute to his father Mammootty. This is one of the most memorable pictures on Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram. He wished his father a happy birthday and said how he is the wisest and most disciplined man he knows. He later added that he always strives to live up to his incredible standards.

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram lately and shared this picture when the world heard the news about the demise of the legendary SPB. He shared this picture of SPB and stated in the caption how truly he was a legend and may his soul rest in peace.

Dulquer Salmaan can be seen in this picture with a popular Malayalam filmmaker, Soubin Shahir. He wished him on his birthday and mentioned in the caption how Soubin has become his family in several ways and how he has been so proud of what he has been doing. He paid his tribute to his director friend by stating how he can depend on him for anything and can do the same for him as well. In the end, he sent love for him and his family.

Dulquer Salmaan also paid tribute to well-known actor Rishi Kapoor upon hearing the news of the veteran actor's death. He shared a memorable picture of Rishi Kapoor and stated in the caption how his death was a loss to Indian cinema that one cannot put down in words.

