Mammootty's 'Harikrishnans' & Other Entertainers That Can Make A Good Lockdown Watchlist

Popular South actor Mammootty has entertained the audience through his numerous films from different genres. From action to comedy, his iconic films have managed to grab the attention of the audience. Here is the list of five best family entertainers of Mammooty that would make a good lockdown watchlist, including Oru CBI Diary Kurippu and Harikrishnans among many others.

Mammootty's films to watch with family

Oru CBI Diary Kurippu

The Malayalam-language mystery thriller, which was released back in 1988, was directed by K. Madhu. The film is said to be the first in the series of the CBI investigative thrillers featuring Mammooty as CBI officer Sethurama Iyer. Talking about the IMDb rating of the film, it has bagged 8.2 out of 10 from 2,447 users. Interestingly, the film concentrates on the investigative story only, without any songs and dances.

Chronic Bachelor

The ensemble cast of the romantic-comedy featured Mukesh, Rambha, Bhavana, Indraja, and Innocent, among many others. The film, which was released in 2003, was a commercial hit. Filmmaker Siddique donned the hat of director, who is known for the direction of iconic comedy flick Ramji Rao Speaking.

Harikrishnans

The detective comedy-mystery was released in the year 1998. The Fazil directorial took the audience on a roller coaster ride of action, comedy, suspense, and romance. Interestingly, the film also marked the debut of Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla in the Malayalam film fraternity. The film has two endings, one certified and one uncertified. In the certified ending, the female lead chose Mammootty and Mohanlal in the second ending.

Mamangam

Mamangam could be one of the best choices for period-drama films to watch with family. The M. Padmakumar directorial attempted to give an insight into Kerala's Mamankam festival of the 18th century in the banks of the Bharathappuzha at Tirunavaya. Along with Mammootty, the star cast of the film includes actors such as Unni Mukundan, Achuthan B Nair, and Prachi Tehlan. The history-drama was released on December 12, 2019.

Oru Kuttanadan Blog

Another comedy flick from Mammootty's repertoire that can make to the lockdown watchlist could be Oru Kuttanadan Blog. The comedy-drama was written and directed by Sethu. Although the film was a debacle at the BO, it managed to receive a positive response from the critics for its storyline.

