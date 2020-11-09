Manju Warrier Is The Definition Of Casual Cool As She Steps Out Of A Range Rover; Watch

Actor Manju Warrier is one of the prominent names when it comes to Mollywood. The Lucifer actor is known for her strong women portrayals on the screen that she is often referred to as the lady superstar in the Malayalam cinema by her fans. She is one of the successful and leading actresses in Malayalam cinema. The Asuran actor who had recently completed the filling of her latest film opposite Mammootty was recently seen in a video where the superstar was clicked walking out of a Range Rover. The video instantly became viral and The Priest actor is receiving massive attention for her stylish walk in this video clip. Take a look.

Manju Warrier's entry in The Priest

Manju Warrier was recently spotted in a black Range Rover donning a cool chic outfit. She wore a black tee and green camouflage trousers for the look. She was seen waving out to her fans while her face is covered with a mask and a dashing black sunglasses. The actor had recently shared with her fans about the completion of her next film The Preist alongside Mammotty. The film is being directed by debutant director Jofin T. Chacko and it is the first collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier even though the duo are not paired opposite to each other.

Manju Warrier is known for movies like Thooval Kottaram (1996), Ee Puzhayum Kadannu (1996), Aaraam Thampuran (1997), Pranayavarnangal (1998), Kanmadam (1998), Summer in Bethlehem (1998), Pathram (1999), Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu (1999), How Old Are You? (2014), C/O Saira Banu (2017), Udaharanam Sujatha (2017), Aami (2018), Odiyan (2018), Lucifer (2019) and Asuran (2019) to name a few. She has 5-6 movies lined up in her kitty for future releases including The Priest, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Jack and Jill, Kayattam, Chathur Mukham, Lalitham Sundaram, Padavettyu, and Vellirikka Pattanam.

According to filmibeat, the Mammootty and Manju Warrier starrer is a thriller-mystery movie which will also feature actors including Saniya Iyappan and Baby Monica in the key roles. The other star cast includes Jagadeesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Madhupal, Dinesh Panicker, Sivadas Kannur, Naseer Sankranthi, Tony Luke, Karikku fame Ameya Mathew, etc. The Mammootty starrer film, The Priest is jointly produced by B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.

