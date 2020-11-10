Did You Know Jeethu Joseph's Own Family Opposed His Idea Of Coming Up With 'Drishyam 2'?

Prolific Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph on Friday, i.e. November 6, announced that he had wrapped up the shoot of the highly-anticipated sequel of 2013's superhit thriller Drishyam with Mohanlal and Meena. The shooting of Drishyam 2 started a couple of months ago in Kerala. However, bringing the film to fruition was not an easy one for the Thambi director this time around. Did you know Jeethu's own family was against the idea of coming up with the sequel of the Mohanlal starrer?

Also Read | Mohanlal, Meena And Team Wrap Up Shoot Of 'Drishyam 2', Director Expresses Gratitude

Jeetu Joseph reveals his wife & daughters opposed the making of 'Drishyam 2'

Back in May this year, in an interview with Onmanorama.com, director Jeethu Joseph revealed that the idea of coming up with a sequel of Drishyam lingered for over five years. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Jeethu decided on dusting off his old drafts and commenced writing the screenplay of the upcoming film. During his interview with the portal, the filmmaker also revealed that he stood by his decision of revisiting the life of Georgekutty although his own wife and daughters were against the idea.

Also Read | Mohanlal Starrer 'Drishyam 2' Shoot Proceeds In Full Swing, Meena Sagar Shares Fresh Pics

Within a month, the Papanasam director was ready with the script of the second instalment of Drishyam and he himself revealed that his family gave it a thumbs up. When asked about taking a 'huge risk' with Drishyam 2, he expressed saying every film is a risk in its own. He added saying not only his family but also his close friends were fiercely opposing the idea of Drishyam 2. However, when he showed them the draft and discussed the storyline of the much-awaited film, his family sensed a potential 'good family drama', revealed Jeethu. Elaborating more about the same, he stated that after the final script was ready, his family expressed sheer belief in his vision. Later, the shoot of the upcoming crime thriller commenced on September 21, 2020.

Also Read | Mohanlal And Meena Sagar 'maintain Social Distance' On Sets Of 'Drishyam 2'

For the unversed, Jeethu Joseph's movies rose to fame after 2013's Drishyam. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time while it was also critically lauded by the audience as well as film critics. Thus, it will be interesting to see whether Drishyam 2 lives up to the benchmark set by the original film. Meanwhile, the release date of the Mohanlal starrer has been kept under wraps by the makers, as of yet.

Also Read | Mohanlal Shares Picture Of 'Georgekutty And Family' From 'Drishyam 2', See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.