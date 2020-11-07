Mohanlal, Meena And Team Wrap Up Shoot Of 'Drishyam 2', Director Expresses Gratitude

Director Jeetu Joseph of Drishyam (2013) and Thambi (2019) fame on Friday, November 6, announced the wrap of his forthcoming movie with Mohanlal and Meena. "The shoot of Drishyam 2 has officially ended today. The film, which was scheduled for 56 days, has been completed in 46 days," (sic) wrote Jeetu Joseph in a social media post. Further in the post, Jeethu Joseph also thanked the cast and crew of the film. He wrote, "It was only with the sincere cooperation of producer Antony Perumbavoor and the entire Drishyam team that we were able to complete this shoot without any problems in this Covid crisis." (sic)

'Drishyam 2' cast and crew

Drishyam 2 shooting started in Kerala a few months ago. The movie that is the sequel to Joseph's 2013 hit movie of the same name has Mohanlal, Meena, and Asha Sharath reprising their roles from the first part. Meanwhile, actors like Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar, Sai Kumar, Adam Ayub and Anjali Nair are the latest addition to the cast. Here are some pictures shared by Jeethu from the sets of Drishyam 2:

What's next for 'Drishyam 2' lead pair Mohanlal and Meena?

Mohanlal has an array of movies at different stages of production. He is awaiting the release of magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal, among others in prominent roles. The movie is expected to hit the marquee in 2021.

Besides the upcomer, Mohanlal has Jeetu Joseph's Ram, Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan, among others in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Meena has Siva's Annaatthe in her kitty. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead is currently in pre-production.

