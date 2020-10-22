Mohanlal Starrer 'Drishyam 2' Shoot Proceeds In Full Swing, Meena Sagar Shares Fresh Pics

South Indian actor Meena Sagar recently took to social media to share a new picture from the sets of Drishyam 2. In the picture, actor Mohanlal, as George Kutty, is seen spending time with his reel-life family at a local mobile shop. The candid shot showcases the close bond and chemistry, the Drishyam actors share on and off-screen. Fans have flooded the comments section with appreciation as they have been eagerly waiting for the second part of the film.

Meena Sagar’s Drishyam 2 post

Actor Meena Sagar recently updated her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the picture posted, George Kutty and family are seen having a gala time at a mobile shop in Kerala. Actor Ansiba is seen on the far right, donning a blue simple salwar suit. Young artist Esther Anil is seen donning a peach stripe dress while sticking her tongue out for the candid shot. Meena Sagar is wearing a salmon-red saree while actor Mohanlal is spotted in a simple grey shirt with well-styled hair and beard.

The four artists seem to be laughing for then film as they spend some family time together. In the caption for the post, Meena Sagar has spoken about the fun they had during this family time. She has also added a few emoticons, putting forth her infectious excitement. She has also given the photo credits to Bennet Varghese, who is a pivotal part of Drishyam 2. Have a look at the post on Meena Sagar’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, fans have expressed how elated they are, to see new pictures from the sets of Drishyam 2. A few people have also put for their love for George Kutty and his family. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Drishyam 2 is an upcoming Malayalam family-thriller which has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the fans. The film is being written and directed by Jeethu Joseph while it stars actors like Mohanlal, Meena Sagar, Murali Gopi, and Siddique in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Meena Sagar Instagram

