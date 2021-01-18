NTR Jr Remembers His Grandfather, NTR Sr, With A Heartfelt Post On His Death Anniversary

On the occasion of NTR's death anniversary, his grandson, NTR Jr took to Twitter in order to remember his grandfather on the day he left for his heavenly abode. The tweet below sees the actor sharing a couple of thoughts regarding the once head honcho of the NTR family. One can see that NTR Jr is directly addressing his grandfather by referring to him as one of the "shiniest stars" out there. The post shared by the prolific actor on the occasion of NTR's death anniversary can be found on his Twitter handle as well.

Also Read: NTR Jr's Awards And Accolades That The Actor Has Won Throughout His Career-Spanning 18 Yrs

The Tweet:

The above Tweet has NTR Jr telling his grandfather that he is still alive in the hearts of his family and his fans. The tweet further refers to his grandfather as the pole star. By saying so, NTR Jr is perhaps trying to imply that his grandfather is always with them and they know that he and his family are being watched over.

About Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Senior:

Also Read: These NTR Jr's Movies Which Made A Fortune At The Box Office Are Ideal For Weekend Binge

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who would come to be known as NTR later on, made his feature film debut with the 1949 feature presentation, Mana Desam. Mana Desam is an L.V Prasad directorial, the events of which make it fall under the category of a romantic film with a dramatic plot. Mana Desam, like many films from that era, was set in the film against the backdrop of India's struggle for freedom.

Later on, Jr NTR would go on to star in films such as Shavukaru, Palletoori Pilla, Maaya Rambha, Samsaaram and Pathala Bhairavi, to name a few. It is said that he featured in a total of 300 films. During the course of his life, in addition to that of an actor, NTR wore the hats of a politician, director, writer and producer. He served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for a total of seven years. NTR breathed his last on 18th January 1993 due to a heart attack.

Also Read: NTR Jr's Best Songs That Became Mega Hit Among Fans; See List

As far as NTR Jr is concerned, he will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The Baahubali director's latest outing, in addition to NTR Jr, also stars Ram Charan. The film was initially supposed to make its way to the theatres during the last quarter of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic caused a halt in the production. The team then resumed shoot for the same in October and as per an article on Tollywood.com, Rajamouli is looking to release the film sometime during Dusshera.

Also Read: 'Family Ek Deal' Cast: List Of Actors Who Were A Part Of This 2016 Action Thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.