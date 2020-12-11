Kalidas Jayaram's Movie 'Oru Pakka Kathai' All Set To Release On ZEE5 On December 25

Kalidas Jayaram's Oru Pakka Kathai will soon premiere on ZEE5, reported Sify. The movie's release had been pushed since three years as it didn't get a green light from CBFC. Read ahead to know more about the movie and its finalised release date.

Oru Pakka Kathai Cast & Release date

Oru Pakka Kathai is a Tamil film which is written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The movie is being produced by K. S. Sreenivasan under the banner of Vasan's Visual Ventures and fans will see actors like Kalidas Jayaram, Megha Akash, P. V. Chandramoulli, Jeeva Ravi, Lakshmi Priya Menon and Meena Vemuri in different roles. The movie's production had ended three years ago but the movie had been held back due to many reasons.

First, reports had come in that the movie's production was suffering a lot due to financial struggles and the making of the movie was also getting affected by it, cited Sify. After that, the production houses were not getting clearance from the CBFC as they wanted the word 'intercourse' to be muted. As per the article by Sify, reports further added that the film was supposed to be Kalidas Jayaram's debut in the Tamil Film Industry that never happened. With everything finally in the clear now, Oru Pakka Kathai release date is set to be December 25.

Kalidas Jayaram's movies

In terms of his recent work, Kalidas Jayaram was last seen in Putham Pudhu Kaalai. The film was directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj. The cast in the film was seen as Jayaram as Rajiv Padmanabhan, Urvashi as Lakshmi Krishnan, Kalidas Jayaram as the younger Rajiv Padmanabhan, Kalyani Priyadarshan as the younger Lakshmi Krishnan, Preethi Nedumaran as the maid and Krishnakumar Balasubramanian as Arun Krishnan.

He will also soon be seen in Jack and Jill. The film is directed by Santosh Sivan and stars Manju Warrier, Kalidas Jayaram, and Soubin Shahir in the lead role. The cast will be seen as:

Manju Warrier as Parvathi

Kalidas Jayaram as Kesh

Shaylee Krishen as Tara

Soubin Shahir as Kalesh

Esther Anil as Arathy

Aju Varghese as Subbu

Indrans as Anthrappan

Nedumudi Venu as Colonel Nair

Basil Joseph as Ravi

