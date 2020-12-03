Disha Patani Slays In A Shiny Blue Outfit; Fans Mesmerized By Her Beauty

Disha Patani’s photos as well as dancing skills are quite popular among her fans. When she recently posted a picture of her on social media, all her fans came out to praise her looks and beauty. Let’s take a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram post and see how the fans went crazy over her latest picture.

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this picture in which she looked sizzling. She can be seen wearing a stunning blue shimmering attire and paired it with an elegant set of earrings. She can also be seen wearing a few stunning rings in her right hand. Disha Patani’s vibrant glow on the face with a pink lip shade steals the show while her honey-toned hair goes perfectly with her attire.

She captioned her post with a beautiful emoji of a flower. As the fans love Disha Patani’s photos, they took to her Instagram post and praised her in the comment section. One of them called her ‘beauty’ while another addressed her as cute. Several other fans sent their love for her through heart emojis and flying kisses. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions by fans on Disha Patani’s photos.

Disha Patani's photos

Disha Patani’s photos in her glamorous look are loved by her fans, along with her non-glamorous and candid pics. She recently added a picture of herself with her sister on the occasion of her sister’s birthday. She shared an adorable series of pictures in which she can be seen with her sister and giving her a present. In the first picture, she can be seen wearing an off-white casual top with a pair of denim shorts while her sister can be seen in black attire. In the second one, as they both take a stroll together, they hug each other with love. In the last picture, her sister can be seen hugging her again with joy after receiving a gift from Disha. In the caption, Disha wished her a happy birthday and stated how she was her biggest inspiration and hoped that she would keep shining. All the fans loved Disha Patani’s photos and her cute gesture of wishing her sister.

