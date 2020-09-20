Did You Know Kamal Haasan Wrote His First Script When He Was Just 18?

Actor Kamal Haasan is one of the most prominent faces in the Tollywood industry. The veteran actor is known for his contribution across Tamil cinema but has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali films as well. Apart from being a splendid actor, Kamal is also a director, singer, producer and writer. But do you know that the actor wrote his first script when he was just 18?

Kamal Hasaan’s first script was Unarchigal

Back in 1976, Kamal wrote his first script at a tender age of 18 for his movie Unarchigal as reported by Business UpTurn. Directed by RC Sakthi, the movie starred Kamal and Srividya in the lead role. The theme of the movie dealt with the topic of sexually transmitted diseases. The release of the movie faced delay due to censorship issues before it hit the cinema houses. Kamal, along with being the lead actor in the film, also was the assistant director in of Unarchigal.

Unarchigal’s plot and other details explained here:

The plot of this drama flick revolves around the life of Selvam (Played by Kamal Haasan) who is an 18-year-old normal teenage guy working in a small village. He was later shown to be sexually abused by his landlord’s sister who is a widow. Unable to bear the harassment, Selvam decides to move to Madras. However, his trauma doesn’t end just there. Poor Selvam is again harassed by the new people who he meets after shifting.

Moving on with his trauma, Selvam then finds a job as a room boy in a hotel where his path crosses with Maragadham (Played by Srividya). She is a prostitute trapped in the life of brothels, however, Selvam rescues her from a raid. After saving her, Maragadham develops a soft corner for Selvam in her heart. Selvam stays as a servant at Maragadham’s house, however, he is thrown out of the house. In the end, Selvam is shown to have been affected by a Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD). He is treated by doctors in a hospital, but he dies eventually.

