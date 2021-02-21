Did You Know Mahesh Babu Hid From His Schoolmates That He Was Son Of A Famous Actor?

Mahesh Babu is one of the few actors who has always possessed a sense of humility when interacting with fans and followers. The actor is known for his calm demeanour due to which he has been loved by his fans immensely. According to a report by Eastern Eye, Mahesh Babu had the same humility even as a kid. The news portal reported that the superstar did not reveal his true identity in school and hid from everyone that he was the son of a famous actor.

Back during his school days, Mahesh Babu was keen on having normality in his school life. Hence, in order to maintain this, he hid a fact from his school mates that he was the son of a famous actor. Therefore, his schoolmates at the time were unaware that Mahesh Babu's father was a celebrity, due to which Mahesh got the normalcy he was looking for. The actor eventually would transition into films and would go on to be recognized soon enough.

Mahesh Babu at the age of 4 made his film debut in 1979 with a cameo appearance. From there on, he went on to feature in a number of hit films as a child artist. He starred in movies between 1983 to 1990. In a number of films, Mahesh Babu would often star in a role alongside his father. While still in school, Mahesh Babu was friends with actor Karthi and superstar Vijay.

After starring in several films as a child artist, the actor then debuted as a leading actor in the movie Raja Kumarudu. The film came out in 1999 and starred Preity Zinta opposite him. The actor would later transition into Bollywood films. However, the first film by Mahesh Babu went on to be a huge success and even got remade as Prince no. 1 in Hindi and Kaadhal Vennila in Tamil. Since then Mahesh Babu has gone on to star in a number of blockbuster films and has thus reigned supreme at the box office. He has been loved for his films and his fans have been anticipating his next release.

