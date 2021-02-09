Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Ghattmaneni Flaunts Cute Dance Moves In New Video: Watch

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu who predominantly works in Telugu cinema married Bollywood actor Namrata Shirodkar in 2005. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Gautam Krishna in August 2006, and they welcomed their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in July 2012. Just like her parents, Sitara is also very popular. The cute photos and videos of celebrity kid Sitara are praised by fans. From sharing her dancing videos, singing, and making cool reels, the 8-year old has already garnered 309K followers on Instagram.

Sitara Ghattamaneni's Dance videos

Sitara is often seen dancing with her friends and cousins on her Instagram reels. Recently Sitara took to Instagram and shared a clip of her dancing solo on American musician Black Bear's Dirty Laundry song. She captioned her video "Love dancing to black bear!!" with many dancing lady emoticons. Her aunt and actor Shilpa Shirodkar showered love in comments and typed in many red heart emoticons. Her other followers were also amazed to see the little munchkin dance so well and several praised the dance moves with their thumbs up, applauding hands, fire, and red heart emoticons. Check out Sitara Ghattamaneni's Instagram post and comments-

Mahesh Babu's family getaway

As Mahesh Babu had to shoot few scenes in the United Arab Emirates for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, he took his family for a vacation to Dubai in late January. Sitara went on a spree of uploading pictures and videos to share the holiday moments with her followers. She shared a string of images of her enjoying Dune Bashing in a desert with her mother Namrata Shirodkar and she wrote in the caption “All set to hit the sand dunes. My amma is the best driver in town”. The mother-daughter duo looked thrilled geared up with a helmet and all set to hit the desert ride. Check out the post here-

She also shared several beach moments in Dubai along with her family. In one of her posts, she shared a video of an adventure at Dubai beach in which she was seen enjoying the speed boating in with her brother Gautam. She wrote in the caption "High Tides, Speedbaoting, Beach Buddies" with surfing, boat, and many heart eyes emoticons. With the background score of One Republic’s I Lived song, the video looked even more thrilling. Check out the video here-

