Mahesh Babu's Valentine's Day Gift Is Too Cute To Miss; Check His Post

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to Instagram in order to reveal the gift that he received on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The picture that can be seen below is the superstar's daughter, Sitara, gifted him. One can see that Sitara has written Love You Amma and Nana !! Happy Valentine's Day, which is a direct reference to Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar and him.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu To Give His Nod To '3D Ramayana'? Here's What You Need To Know

The Post:

Also Read: Do You Know Mahesh Babu Is The Second Highest Paid Actor After Rajinikanth?

Mahesh Babu is followed by approximately 6.5 million people on Instagram and has posted nearly 329 photos and pictures so far. A major portion of the same is made up of posts that have something to do with either one project or the other that he is involved in. Every now and then, he would share pictures featuring himself and his wife of sixteen years. A picture of the two can be found below as well as on his Instagram handle.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Ghattmaneni Flaunts Cute Dance Moves In New Video: Watch

Mahesh Babu's photo featuring him and Namrata

What is Mahesh Babu up to right now?

On the work front, Mahesh Babu recently unveiled his look from his upcoming production venture, titled Major. The film will see the likes of Shobhita Dhulipada and Adivi Sesh, who will be seen playing the central characters in the film. Major is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu’s maiden production house, GMB and Sony Pictures Entertainment International. This is Mahesh Babu's first venture as a producer. The post can be found below.

The Post

In addition to that, Mahesh Babu teased that he might be seen working with his Khaleeja director Trivikram once again. The superstar did so through a tweet in which he can be seen celebrating the release of Khaleeja. The tweet can be found below as well as on Mahesh Babu's Twitter handle.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's 'superstar Swag' Avatar In 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata's' Unseen Still Unveiled

The Post

Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram... Looking forward to our next... very soon 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/X1aPwTGpEF — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 7, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.