Do You Know Mahesh Babu Is The Second Highest Paid Actor After Rajinikanth?

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu started his career as a child artist in 1979 with the movie Needa. He made his acting debut as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu (1999) and he won Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. Apart from this, he has also taken part in humanitarian work where he runs a charitable trust and non-profit organisation, Heal-a-Child. His fans might not know that Mahesh Babu is the second-highest paid actor. Read further to know more about Mahesh Babu trivia.

Mahesh Babu Trivia

As per IMDB, Mahesh Babu is the second-highest paid actor after superstar Rajinikanth. Another trivia about the actor is that he has won seven Nandi Awards, five Filmfare Awards, three CineMAA Awards, three South Indian International Movie Awards and one International Indian Film Academy Award to date. Only a few might know, but as per the website, Mahesh Babu is the only actor in Telugu Cinema to have 5 Filmfare Best Actor awards in 17 years of film career (with a 3-year break). He is the only actor who has entered the 100 crores club six times and the 200 crores club four times. Apart from this, Mahesh Babu has never made any remake in the industry to date. He has also won 3 CineMAA awards for the Best Actor Category which is the highest any actor has received till now.

On the humanitarian front, he has adopted 2 villages—1 in Andhra Pradesh and 1 in Telangana and is working towards making them model villages. He is married to actor Namrata Shirodkar on February 10, 2005. They are parents to son Gautham Krishna and daughter Sitara. According to celebritynetworth.com, Mahesh Babu's net worth is $30 million.

Mahesh Babu's movies

Mahesh Babu's movies include Murari (2001), Okkadu (2003), Athadu (2005), Srimanthudu (2015), Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), Maharshi (2019), and Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020). One of the highest-grossing films was Pokiri. His upcoming movie Sarakaru Vaari Paata also features Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju. The movie was announced in May 2020 and is a joint venture of the actor's production house G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment with 14 Reels Plus and Mythri Movie Makers. The movie will be directed by Parasuram. The film is set to release next year January 2022 in Sankranti. The actor took to his Instagram to share the poster of the movie. Check it out.

