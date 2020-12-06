Mahesh Babu Had To Shoot For Dookudu In Turkey Facing Dangers In The Region, Read Trivia

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu has made a name for himself in the action genre over the years through his films. Mahesh Babu's movies have always entertained the audience. Not just the action movies, but Mahesh Babu has worked in diverse roles in a variety of movies over the years. Mahesh Babu’s Dookudu movie is also one of the most popular movies of the actor. He played the lead role in the action-comedy. The movie was shot across various exotic locations and was also filmed in Turkey. There is an interesting trivia about the time Mahesh Babu and the film crew were shooting the movie in Turkey. For all the people who are curious to know about Mahesh Babu’s Dookudu movie trivia, here is everything you need to know about it.

Mahesh Babu had to shoot Dookudu in THESE terrifying conditions

Dookudu is an action-comedy that is helmed by Srinu Vaitla. The movie features Mahesh Babu and Samantha in the lead roles. The movie has been shot in various locations like Dubai and the Rann of Kutch. However, the most exciting part of the shoot was in Turkey. According to IMDb, the team had to shoot some of the important scenes of the movie and songs in Turkey. During the time of filming, there had been a suicide bomb attack in Istanbul. The crew shot the movie in Turkey despite such terrifying conditions around them. Apart from Mahesh Babu and Samantha, the Dookudu cast also featured Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood and Brahmanandam in key roles. The movie was one of the biggest hits in the Tollywood film industry at that time. Here is a look at other trivia about the movie.

Dookudu movie trivia

Mahesh Babu is seen as the action hero in the movie but he had refused to go shirtless for the movie.

Dookudu was the first Telugu movie to gross $1 million in the US. This highlighted the craze about Mahesh Babu in the US and overseas market.

The film successfully reinstated Mahesh Babu’s stardom after his 3 years of sabbatical as his comeback movie Khaleja also could not do well at the box office.

Eros International has announced that they will be adapting the movie in Hindi with Anees Bazmee as the director.

Mahesh Babu's movies

Mahesh Babu made his screen debut at the age of four with movie Needa. He worked in several movies as a child actor. In 1999, director K Raghavendra Rao launched Mahesh Babu as a lead actor with Raja Kumarudu. Since then the actor has been a part of several hit movies in the South Indian film industry. Mahesh Babu has worked in more than 35 films, so far, including 9 films as a child actor He is currently gearing up for his upcoming production venture Major.

