'Athidhi' Cast: Actors Of 2007 Telugu Action-thriller Film Starring Mahesh Babu

Athidhi is a 2007 Telugu language film, belonging to the action-thriller genre. Directed by Surender Reddy, the plot of the film revolves around Athidhi, who is falsely convicted for killing his adoptive parents and goes to jail for 13 years and when he is released from jail, he falls in love with Amrita, unaware that she is the daughter of his adopted parents. Read on to know more about the cast of Athidhi.

Also Read | 'Thugs Of Amrica' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The 2018 Telugu Comedy

Also Read | 'Pralay The Destroyer' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This Action Film

Athidhi movie cast

Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao portrays the character of Amrita Goutham in the film. She plays the daughter of Athidhi's adoptive parents. Amrita Rao made her debut with the 2002 film, Ab Ke Baras but gained recognition with the film, Ishq Vishk, opposite Shahid Kapoor. She went on to do many films but her most acclaimed works remain Vivah, opposite Shahid Kapoor, Main Hoon Na, Jolly LLB, Singh Saab the Great, Thackeray among others. Legendary Painter M. F. Husain pronounced Amrita Rao as his second muse 11 years after he painted Madhuri Dixit and made several paintings dedicated to the actress's role in Vivah.

Mahesh Babu

Popular South Indian actor Mahesh Babu plays the titular role of Athidhi in the film, who is falsely convicted and sent to jail for murdering his adoptive parents. Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid Telugu film actors, he has appeared in more than 25 films and won several accolades including, eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare Awards, three CineMAA Awards, three South Indian International Movie Awards, and one International Indian Film Academy Award. His famous works include Businessman, Murari, Maharshi, Dookudu, Athadu among others.

Also Read | 'Jabardast Ashiq 2' Cast: List Of All Actors And Characters They Play

Brahmanandam

The cast also includes Brahmanandam, who plays the character of Shivram. He is a popular Telugu actor and holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor, appearing in over 1,000 films to date. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri, for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2009. He is known for his comic roles and is considered a great artist for the same. His famous movies include Ready, Namo Venkatesa, Babai Hotel, Kick, Adhurs, Garam, Sardar Gabbar Singh, MLA among many others.

Also Read | 'Rowdy Rajkumar 2' Cast: Here Are The Main Actors Who Were A Part Of Telugu Action Film

Murli Sharma

Athidhi movie cast includes Murli Sharma who plays the role of special officer Ajit Shastri. He is an Indian film character actor known for his works predominantly in Hindi and Telugu language films. Sharma has starred in over sixty feature films, including Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, and Malayalam cinema. His famous works include Masti, Karam, Mangal Panday The Rising, Dhamaal, Dhol, Jaane tu ya jaane an, Golmaal Returns among many others. He has also appeared in television shows like Guns and Roses, Siddanth, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Mahayagya, Viraasat, Zindhagi Teri Meri Kahani, Rishtey, and Humne lee hain shapath.

Image Credits: maheshbabufans_com

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.