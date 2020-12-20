Did You Know After 'Srimanthudu', Mahesh Babu Was Inspired To Adopt Villages?

Actor Mahesh Babu’s movies are some of the most celebrated ones in the Telugu movie industry. The actor has been a part of several projects but there is a movie named Srimanthudu that inspired him in a positive way. Srimanthudu’s story involved a protagonist character who decides to adopt and transform a village. Nobody knew that it would become an inspiration for Mahesh Babu and he would end up adopting villages too. The movie released in 2015 featuring Mahesh Babu and Shruti Haasan in the lead. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the other significant cast members of the movie includes Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu, Sukanya, Mukesh Rishi, Harish Uthaman and many other talented artists. Let’s glance through Srimanthudu movie trivia.

Srimanthudu movie trivia according to IMDb

Srimanthudu was a story about a young boy who adopts a village and tries to improve the conditions of the place which, in reality, inspired Mahesh Babu to adopt villages and improve the infrastructures. The actor has worked for the betterment of many villages in the district of Tenali, Mahbubnagar, Siddhapuram and a few others.

Srimanthudu is the third highest-grossing Telugu action movie after the movie, Baahubali to cross the mark of 200 Million INR and it still remains in the same position as no other movie has managed to reach this mark.

According to an article by India Herald, the cinematographer of the movie, Madhi visited several locations of France, Spain, Singapore and others in order to find a suitable location for the movie. He then selected a palatial palace in Malaysia and shot quite a few scenes there.

The palace where the movie was famous about having movie shoots that ended up being a flop. But despite this, Mahesh Babu decided to shoot at the palace.

Another fact that adds to Srimanthudu movie trivia is that the movie’s release was postponed as the dates clashed with the film, Baahubali. It was Mahesh Babu’s decision to postpone it as he did not want it to clash with it.

Srimanthudu was also one of Mahesh Babu's movies that featured Shruti Haasan opposite to him.

Despite the spectacular reviews post the release, Srimanthudu teaser trailer was highly criticised by the audience as most of them pointed out a scene which was quite similar to one of the scenes from the Bollywood movie, Dhoom 3.

