Mahesh Babu Stuns In Avi Gowarikar's Click; Wife Namrata Exclaims 'fab Shoot As Always'

Popular Telugu artist Mahesh Babu recently shared a picture of himself from one of the shoots of famous photographer Avinash Gowarikar. Mahesh Babu’s photoshoot snap was also shared by his wife Namrata Shirodkar on her Instagram handle. Let’s take a look at how Avinash Gowarikar clicked a stunning picture of actor Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu's photoshoot

Mahesh Babu recently took to his Instagram handle and reshared a monochrome picture of himself clicked by Avinash Gowarikar. Avinash Gowarikar clicked a stunning picture of Mahesh Babu in which he can be seen wearing a white t-shirt with his wavy hair. The actor shared this picture with a lovely caption in which he stated how hard it was for him to pick a favourite one when it’s one of the clicks of photographer Avinash Gowarikar. When the photographer shared this picture, he stated how Mahesh Babu was at his raw and basic best. All the fans of the actor took to his Instagram and praised his picture. Some of them called him a handsome hunk while many others were just stunned by his sizzling look and dropped in heart and kissing emojis in the comment section. Here’s how his fans reacted when he shared his picture on Instagram. Have a look.





Mahesh Babu has been married to Namrata Shirodkar since 2005 and they have two kids together. She also shared this picture on her Instagram handle and praised the photography skills of Avinash. In the caption, she stated how Avinash has gotten better and better in his photography. She also added how it was a fab shoot as always. Several of her fans and other celebrities took to Instagram and complimented Mahesh Babu’s magical click. Some of his fans even mentioned how they couldn’t take their eyes off his picture.

Mahesh Babu’s movies

Known for his amazing work in Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu has been a part of several movies and gained a massive amount of fan following from all over the world. Some of his significant movies include Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Bobby, Takkari Donga, Murari, Raja Kumarudu, Arjun, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Businessman and many more.

