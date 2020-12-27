When Mahesh Babu Assisted 'Khaleja' Director Trivikram While Writing The Film's Script

Mahesh Babu has, over the years, built a reputation as one of those very few artists who have the ability to juggle many talents in oneself. Over the course of many years, he has been wearing the hats of an actor, a producer, a media personality and a well-known philanthropist. But, this article is about one such talent that seldom few Mahesh Babu fans knew he possessed. It's an interesting piece of trivia which is about the time he even briefly wore the cap of a scriptwriter as well.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu Had To Shoot For Dookudu In Turkey Facing Dangers In The Region, Read Trivia

Mahesh Babu helped in Khaleja's scripting?

As per IMDb, Mahesh Babu briefly stepped into the shoes of Khaleja's writer/director, Trivikram Srinivas as he helped the latter with coming up with the final draft of the script. The final version of the script of Khaleja film essentially led to the creation of a film that belonged in three genres, namely Fantasy, Action and Comedy. The 2010 film is known as the feature presentation through which it is said that Mahesh Babu essentially re-invented himself. The joint efforts of Babu and Trivikram Srinivas caused the film to earn a total of 15 crores during its entire theatrical run. As per BestOfTheYear.In, the film was made on a budget of 7 crores.

Also Read: Did You Know After 'Srimanthudu', Mahesh Babu Was Inspired To Adopt Villages?

In order to celebrate 10 years since the film made its silver screen debut, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter in order to take his followers down memory lane to the time when the actor & the writer/director were still making the film. In the tweet that can be found below, Babu can also be seen reminiscing the time he spent on the sets along with the cast and the writer/director. It would also appear as if through the tweet, the Telegu Superstar is hinting at a possible addition to the list of Mahesh Babu's movies, as the final statement of the tweet reads "Looking forward to our next.....very soon".

Also Read: Mahesh Babu & Wife Namrata Enjoy Dinner With Friends In Mumbai, Latter Says 'foodie Life'

Mahesh Babu's tweet:

Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram... Looking forward to our next... very soon 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/X1aPwTGpEF — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 7, 2020

Mahesh Babu's filmography:

The list of Mahesh Babu's movies spans across all genres and tonalities. Some of Mahesh Babu's most notable films are the likes of the 2020 film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, 2019's Maharshi and 2018's Bharat Ane Nenu (Which also featured Kiara Advani). One of his most critically acclaimed pieces of work is 2006's Pokhiri.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar's Son Turns Older Today, Namrata Shares A Heartfelt Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.