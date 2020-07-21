Malavika Mohanan Shares Glimpse Of Song From Film 'Master'

Vijay’s Master co-star Malavika Mohanan has given her fans a glimpse of a song from her upcoming film. Mohanan shared a small clip of the song on her official social media handle. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Malavika Mohanan shares song clip from Master

Actor Malavika Mohanan, who is known for films like Beyond the Clouds, The Great Father Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi, and the Rajinikanth starrer Petta, is now all set for the release of her upcoming action thriller flick Master. The star took to her official social media handle and posted a clip that gives fans a glimpse of one of her songs from the same film. In the clip, fans can see that Malavika Mohanan is wearing a traditional dress and has donned jewelry to complete this look. Here is the official social media post by the actor:

Within a day the clip has gone on to garner over 180,885 likes on Instagram. The songs of the upcoming film have been released online and fans have been reacting positively. The film was set to release in April 2020 but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Master cast will include stars like Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Poovaiyar, Arjun Das, Mathew Varghese, Andrea Jeremiah, Soundarya Bala Nandakumar, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and others. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj also made a cameo appearance in the film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music. It is being reported that the film will be released during Diwali and may get direct to OTT release.

Talking about her co-star Vijay, Mohanan said, "...the first day I met Vijay Sir, the day we had our pooja for ‘Master’. I was excited, nervous, and a little intimidated around him. We hardly got a chance to speak that day. Little did I know that 6 months down the line he would become such an important part of my life. Adventurous, impulsive in the most fun ways possible, always up to trying new whacked out things, protective, caring, giving. The one who will point out the positive side to every situation..even if there’s an apocalypse happening".

