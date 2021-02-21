Did You Know Malavika Mohanan Has A Passion For Photography? See Pics

Tollywood actor Malavika Mohanan has delivered several stellar performances in films over the years. She has gone on to be lauded by fans and critics for her acting skills in films like Master, Petta, Beyond the Clouds, Pattam Pole, The Great Father and many more. However, speaking of Malavika Mohanan'S skills, did you know the actor also has a great passion and skill for photography? The actor also expressed the same in several of her interviews. Read here to know more.

Daughter of well-known filmmaker K U Mohanan, Malavika grew up in a camera-friendly household. While, as a student for academic projects, she first dabbled with it, the actress has now turned wildlife photography into a full-fledged hobby. It not only allows her to escape a town's turmoil, but it also has a meditative influence on her being. Apart from her official Instagram handle, the actor also has another Instagram account where she goes on to showcase her passion for photography.

Right from capturing the candid moments to the beauty of wildlife, Malavika Mohanan's Instagram handle is filled with lovely pictures that are truly unmissable. Along with the pictures, she also goes on to describe the post as she pens sweet captions. Take a look at some photographs captured by Malavika Mohanan.

Malavika Mohanan's photos

Also read | Did You Know Malavika Mohanan Is Daughter Of An Acclaimed Cinematographer?

Also read | Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan Starrer 'Yudhra' Teaser Out With Release Date

Talking about her interest in photography, Malavika revealed to Filmfare saying that the moment she has time between shoots, she just wants to escape the city. The actor also revealed that she began exploring a lot of forests down South, in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. She also got a chance to visit Africa and it is an entirely different terrain, says Malavika.

Talking about her experience in wildlife, she says that the wildlife sanctuaries and forests have a wealth of wildlife. Spotting a tiger or a leopard, a chase happening between animals… she felt the need to start documenting all these fascinating scenes and that’s how she took to wildlife photography. She added that it is entirely different from what she does in her career as an actor. Whenever she gets bogged down with the regular work stuff, she loves to go on such trips as it is like 'meditation' for her.

Also read | When Malavika Mohanan Opened Up About Her Love For Hong Kong Filmmaker Wong Kar-wai

Also read | Malavika Mohanan Shares Pictures With Dhanush After Completion Of D43's First Schedule

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.