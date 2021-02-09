When Malavika Mohanan Opened Up About Her Love For Hong Kong Filmmaker Wong Kar-wai

Malavika Mohanan has made a name for herself in the Malayalam and Tamil film industry. She is well-known for her grace on screen. But, a lesser-known fact is that the South Indian beauty is a total fangirl for Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai. Malavika Mohanan expressed this fact on her Instagram handle back in 2019.

In November 2019, the actor took to her Instagram account to share a poster of Kar-wai's movie In The Mood For Love. She expressed her enthusiasm for the film with the caption, "Then. Now. Always." along with a heart emoji. Mohanan has stated that she's a massive fan of the Hong Kong filmmaker, according to The Hindu.

Malavika Mohanan's movies

Malavika's latest movie Master co-starring Thalapthy Vijay on January 13, 2021. Ahead of the film's release, the actor had expressed her enthusiasm and had conducted an Instagram live video session with fans on the eve of Pongal. She chatted and actively engaged with all her fans throughout the session.

The actor is now preparing for her upcoming movie D43 with actor Dhanush. Mohanan recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film. She thanked her co-star Dhanush on her Instagram account, who responded with, "The feeling is mutual. Had a great time working with you and also sharing a lot about books. Cheers."

Malavika Mohanan Trivia

Malavika is the daughter of cinematographer K.U. Mohanan and had initially planned to follow in her father's footsteps as a cinematographer or a director. The actor, who is based from Kerala, was born and brought up in Mumbai. Malavika, who mainly works in the Malayalam and Tamil industry, was also seen in Bollywood movie Beyond the Clouds.

Malavika Mohanan's Photos

Recently, Malavika posed for renowned photographer Vaishnav Praveen's The House of Pixels. She wore a pair of baggy jeans and a simple black top. She kept her makeup natural and styled her hair in a messy and flowy fashion.



Malavika wished fans on Pongal wearing a classic cream saree, paired with jhumkas and mogra flowers decorating her hair. In another post, she treated fans with a candid picture of herself and co-star Vijay.

