Did You Know Malavika Mohanan Is Daughter Of An Acclaimed Cinematographer?

Indian film actress Malavika Mohanan has primarily worked in Malayalam and Tamil language films. The actress rose to fame after she made her Bollywood debut in Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds, in which she portrayed a person from Mumbai's dhobi ghat area. The actress was last seen in the film Master, along with superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. While these facts are well known about the rising star, some facts about her are little known. Did you know that Malavika Mohanan's father is a cinematographer?

Malavika Mohanan trivia

Actress Malavika Mohanan is the daughter of well known and acclaimed cinematographer K.U. Mohanan. K.U. Mohanan as a cinematographer has worked primarily in Bollywood and Malayalam movies. The veteran artist is also an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and is also a member of the Indian Society of Cinematographers also known as ISC. While the father-daughter duo has not worked together yet, the senior cinematographer has worked in many well-known Bollywood movies like Aaja Nachle, Talaash, Andhadhun and more.

The Beyond the Clouds actress, who is originally from Kerala, was brought up in Mumbai. The actress has even posted a family photo on Father's Day for the beloved film industry veteran. Take a look at the post below.

Malavika Mohanan's movies

Malavika Mohanan's movies have so far been fairly commercial successes. The actress made her acting debut with the Malayalam romantic drama Pattam Pole in which she starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. In 2019, she appeared in the movie Petta which featured her alongside an ensemble cast which included Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film marked Mohanan's entry in Tamil cinema.

The Master actress is now set to appear in an unnamed Tamil movie which is set to be directed by Karthick Naren. The movie is also set to feature beloved superstar Dhanush. Malavika shared a post about the upcoming release of her new movie recently on Instagram. She shared it with the caption "One week down and many more to go - can’t wait to share this film with everyone!" Take a look below.

