Mammootty Trivia: Did You Know Mammootty Did 35 Movies Each In The Years 1983 & 1986?

South Indian megastar and actor Mammootty who started his acting career with the film Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971 has had a five-decades-long film career which is still continuing. Mammotty rose to fame with the 1980 movie Mela which was directed by KG George. Since then Mammotty has started in 400 movies across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and predominantly in the Malayalam language. But did you know that the actor had featured in 35 movies in a single year?

Mammootty trivia

Mammootty did 35 movies each in the years 1983 and 1986. While he has done as many as 34 films in each year from 1984 and 1985. In a period of five years between 1982 to 1987, Mammootty had already done more than 170 movies where he played the lead as well as supporting roles.

Mammootty holds the record of doing the maximum films in a year during the early 1980s. In 1982, Mammootty acted in 24 films. From 1983 to 1986 he acted in 35,34,39 and 35 films respectively. @mammukka#HappyBirthdayMammukka#Losliya#SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/IcGZJYtXUD — 𝕯𝖎𝖏𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖍 (@djdiji12121995) September 7, 2020

The actor predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry but has also worked in other regional language films. Mammootty has experimented with his roles in each film, impressing the audience throughout the process. Here are some of his best movies that made a mark in the audience's mind in the 1980s.

Ee Naadu in 1982 - The movie Ee Naadu featured Mammootty, Ratheesh & Balan K Nair. It was directed by IV Sasi and the film is considered to be one of Mammootty's earliest successful movies.

Aa Rathri in 1983 - The movie was directed by Joshi. Ae Rathri was also considered as one of Mammootty's biggest hits of the year.

Aavanaazhi in 1986 - Aavanaazhi was directed by IV Sasi and showcased Mammootty in a police role.

New Delhi in 1987 - Dennis Joseph wrote the script of the movie which was directed by Joshi. The movie was considered to be a hit.

Many Malayalam movies also starred Mohanlal along with Mammootty. These movies included films like Angadi, Meen, Kolilakkam, Kurukkante Kalyanam, Karyam Nisaram, April, Ente Ammu, Ninte Tulasi, Avarude Chakki, Gayathri Devi Ente Amma, Muththaram Kunnu PO, Dhim Tharikada Thom, Chilambu, Oru minna minunginte nurungu vettam, Neeyethra Dhanya, Moonaam pakkam, Odaruthammava Alariyamm, Ponmuttayidunna Tharaav, Vadakk Nokki Yanthram, and Chanakyan to name a few. In the 1980s, many movies saw the pair of Mammootty and Mohanlal featuring in Malayalam movies.

