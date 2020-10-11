Mammootty Trivia: Did You Know Mammootty Did 35 Movies Each In The Years 1983 & 1986?

South Indian megastar and actor Mammootty who started his acting career with the film Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971 has had a five-decades-long film career which is still continuing. Mammotty rose to fame with the 1980 movie Mela which was directed by KG George. Since then Mammotty has started in 400 movies across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and predominantly in the Malayalam language. But did you know that the actor had featured in 35 movies in a single year?
Mammootty did 35 movies each in the years 1983 and 1986. While he has done as many as 34 films in each year from 1984 and 1985. In a period of five years between 1982 to 1987, Mammootty had already done more than 170 movies where he played the lead as well as supporting roles.
Mammootty holds the record of doing the maximum films in a year during the early 1980s. In 1982, Mammootty acted in 24 films. From 1983 to 1986 he acted in 35,34,39 and 35 films respectively. @mammukka#HappyBirthdayMammukka#Losliya#SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/IcGZJYtXUD— 𝕯𝖎𝖏𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖍 (@djdiji12121995) September 7, 2020
The actor predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry but has also worked in other regional language films. Mammootty has experimented with his roles in each film, impressing the audience throughout the process. Here are some of his best movies that made a mark in the audience's mind in the 1980s.
