Director Sangeeth Sivan Shares Rare Photo Of Mammootty And His Family; See Picture

Film director Sangeeth Sivan on Monday, September 7, shared an old picture of Malayalam actor Mammootty and his family. In the photo, Mammootty is lying on his partner Sulfath Kutty's lap, with his children Dulquer Salmaan and Surumi leaning on the actor. Sharing the picture online, Sangeeth Sivan wrote: "Even though we have not made a film together, we still maintain a good relationship. Coincidentally Ichaka came home and I took lots of photos of him and his family. I'm posting my favourite photo of it here." (sic)

(Source: Sangeeth Sivan Facebook)

Sangeeth Sivan on working with Mammootty

Sangeeth Sivan, who has given hits like Yodha (1992), Vyooham (1990), among others, in the post, talked about working with Mammootty. "After Yodha (1992), Mammootty and I had planned to work on a film, which was supposed to be written by Ranjith, however, for some reason, the project did not work out," wrote Sangeeth Sivan. He also added, "I continue my search for the best story and character for Mammootty."

Mammootty, who turned 69 on Monday, September 7, received a heart-warming message from son-Dulquer Salmaan. In an online post, Dulquer Salmaan shared how Mammootty inspires him and motivates him to give his best. "You are my peace and my zen. And every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards," (sic) wrote Dulquer Salmaan. Here's the post:

Mine ! Happiest birthday to my Vappichi ! The wisest and most disciplined man I know. To the one person I can turn to... Posted by Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday, 6 September 2020

What's next for Mammootty?

Mammootty will be next seen in political drama One. The movie has an ensemble cast of actors like Mammootty, Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy among others. Mammootty will be playing the role of Kerala Cheif Minister in Santosh Vishwanath-directorial film.

The Mammootty starrer marks the Malayalam movie debut of famous actor Ahaana Krishna's younger sister Ishaani Krishna. The Santosh Viswanath-directorial is scripted by Uyare fame Bobby and Sanjay. Meanwhile, Gopi Sunder has composed the music for the upcomer. Besides the upcomer, Mammooty also has Jofin T Chacko's The Priest with Manju Warrier. Thereafter, Mammootty has an array of films at different stages of production.

