Mammootty Gets New Gadget To Brush Photography Skills, Says 'wanted This For Long Time'

It seems like Malayalam actor Mammootty has rekindled with many of his hobbies during the lockdown. Recently, the actor shared a video where he introduced his new gadget to the internet. "I wished to buy the Canon EOS R5 camera for many years. Finally, I have one of my favourite cameras in hand. From now, I'll be using this as my primary camera," said Mammootty unveiling his new gadget.

Check out Mammootty's new video:

Also Read | Inside Mammootty's 69th Birthday Bash With His Family And Close Friends; See Pics

A few days ago, Mammootty took to his social media to share beautiful photographs he took on a breezy morning. Sharing the pictures online, Mammootty wrote: "Morning guests! #myphotography #oldhobbies #stayinghome #stayingsafe." (sic) The photos shared on Mammootty's social media handle went viral with fans raving about the actor's photography skills.

Also Read | Fan Cries After She Couldn't Meet Mammootty On His Birthday; Actor Responds With Solution

Mammootty, who is currently at his Kochi residence, celebrated his 69th birthday recently. His birthday bash was attended by close friends and family of the actor. Mammootty's birthday celebration was attended by Dulquer Salmaan's close friend Shani Shaki, production controller Badusha, among others. Here are pictures from his birthday bash:

Also Read | Mammootty's Best Roles In Malayalam Movies With Director Joshiy: See Movie List

What's next for Mammootty?

Mammooty will be next seen in Santosh Vishwanath's One. The movie, starring Mammootty, also features actors like Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy among others in prominent roles. Mammootty will be essaying the role of Kerala Chief Minister in the political thriller. On Mammootty's birthday, the makers of the upcomer released a new teaser as a surprise to the fans of the actor.

Also Read | Mammootty's Action Movies Where The Actor's Performance Won Many Hearts

Besides the upcomer, Mammootty has an array of films at different stages of production. He has Amal Neerad's Bilal with Mamta Mohandas that is waiting to go on floors. He also has Jofin T Chacko's The Priest with Manju Warrier, which is presently in post-production. A few scenes of the film are remaining, which will be filmed soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.