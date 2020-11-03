Mammootty's Co-star Nikhila Vimal Shares "new Normal" From 'The Priest' Sets

Mammootty is back on the sets as The Priest. The South superstar and his co-star Manju Warrier have started shooting the last schedule of their upcoming mystery-thriller film. Their co-star Nikhila Vimal shared a glimpse from their shoot on Instagram. Keep reading to know more details about this brand new sneak peek from Mammootty’s The Priest sets.

Nikhil Vimal shares sneak peek from Mammootty’s The Priest sets

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic led to a complete shutdown of many activities in the global entertainment industry. But now since the lockdown has been eased, many film and TV shoots have been resumed. South superstar Mammootty’s The Priest has also resumed its shoot.

According to The Indian Express’ report, Mammootty resumed the pending schedule of The Priest last month. But the official filming began in January this year, although the shooting came to the halt because of the novel Coronavirus. Now the film is back on floors, hence The Priest actor Nikhila Vimal shared a glimpse from the sets.

On her Instagram story, Nikhila Vimal shared two pictures. In both the pictures, The Priest cast and crew is dressing up in PPE kits and wearing a mask to protect themselves during the shoot. In the second picture, she shared the same situation of people dressing up in PPE kits and captioned it by writing, “#thenewnormal”. Take a look at Nikhila Vimal’s Instagram stories from Mammootty’s The Priest sets here.

Mammootty’s The Priest details

Mammootty’s The Priest was expected to release on July 31, 2020 but was delayed because of the pandemic. Before The Priest, there have been no Mammootty and Manju Warrier’s films. Hence both Mammootty and Manju Warrier’s fans are excited about this collaboration. This upcoming Malayalam mystery thriller film has been written and directed by debutant Jofin T. Chacko.

Apart from Mammootty and Manju Warrier, The Priest cast also includes Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyyappan, Sreenath Bhasi, Baby Monica, Jagadish, Ramesh Pisharodi, and Madhupal. Baby Monica has previously appeared in films like Kaithi and Raatsasan. Mammootty’s The Priest has been jointly produced by B. Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph. The Priest’s original score has been done by Rahul Raj.

