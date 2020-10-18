Mammootty's Trivia: Did You Know The Mollywood Actor Is Also A Writer?

Mammootty is one of the finest actors of the Malayalam film industry. The Mollywood actor also featured in various Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films. However, apart from acting the Mollywood star also showcased his writing skills. Here are details of the first book written by the megastar Mammootty.

About Mammootty's first book

Mammootty’s first book was titled as Kaazhchappadu which roughly translates to Perspective. In an interview with Rediff Movies, Mammootty said that he had a column every Friday in the Malayalam Manorama. The book is a compilation of some of the essays from the column which was based on his everyday experiences, what he saw, who he met and various other incidents. The Mollywood star added that book also featured his attitude, how he reacted to certain situations and also his philosophy behind every action.

The actor also stated that he always wanted to be a writer and had been writing even when he was a student. However, he had not published anything. He said that he got a chance to be a writer when Manorama made him a columnist. When asked about the response from his readers, the Mollywood star stated that it was overwhelming.

Other facts of the Mollywood star actor Mammootty

The Mollywood megastar kick-started his acting career with the film Anubhavangal Paalichakal that released in the year 1971. Mammootty later rose to prominence for the film Mela which released in 1980. Mela was directed by KG George. Along with Mammootty the movie also starred Raghu and Anjali Naidu in the lead roles. The actor starred in 400 movies across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and most particularly in the Malayalam film industry.

Another interesting trivia of the megastar is that he worked in 35 movies each in the years 1983 and 1986. The Mollywood actor had done more than 170 movies in a period of five years between 1982 to 1987, wherein he played the lead as well as supporting roles. Mammootty featured in films such as Adiyozhukkukal, Aavanazhi, Mahayanam, Vatsalyam, Dhruvam, Kerala Varma Pazzahi Raja and The King.

Mammootty got married to Sulfath in the year 1979. The Mollywood star also has a daughter named Surumi and a son named Dulquer Salmaan. The actor celebrates his birthday on September 7.

Image Credits: Mammootty Instagram

