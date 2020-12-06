Did You Know Mammootty's Role In 'The Great Father' Was First Offered To Prithviraj?

The Great Father is one of the most popular movies of Mammootty. The Malayalam thriller released in 2017 and was received well by the audience and critics alike. The movie was helmed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, Santhosh Sivan, and Shaji Nadesan under the banner of August Cinema. The movie features Mammootty in the lead role of David Nainan.

Several talented actors like Arya, Sneha, Anikha and Malavika Mohanan played the supporting roles in The Great Father. Mammootty's movies have always brought the best out of him as an actor. The Great Father is also not an exception to this. His character and portrayal of David Nainan earned him praises from the audience and critics alike. However, there is an interesting trivia that is attached to his role. For all the people who are curious to know about The Great Father trivia about Mammootty’s role, here is a look at it.

The Great Father trivia about Mammootty’s role

Mammootty’s role in the movie is that of a well-known builder and an ideal father. However, the role was first offered to Prithviraj. According to IMDb, Prithviraj was supposed to play the role of David Nainan. He then suggested to the makers that the role should be given to Mammootty as he felt that he was the right person for this role. After the release of The Great Father, it is difficult to imagine any other actor in the role of David Nainan. But not many people know this that it was Prithviraj because of whom audience got to see Mammootty as David.

Mammootty's movies

Mammootty has been a part of several hit movies over the years. South Indian superstar Mammootty was recently shooting for his upcoming movie The Priest. He was shooting for the last schedule of the film in November. The Priest was originally expected to release on July 31, 2020. However, because of the pandemic, it was delayed. The movie will see the fresh pairing of Mammootty and Manju Warrier.

This upcoming Malayalam mystery thriller has been written and directed by debutant Jofin T. Chacko. Apart from Mammootty and Manju Warrier, The Priest cast features Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyyappan, Sreenath Bhasi, Baby Monica, Jagadish, Ramesh Pisharodi and Madhupal in key roles. Here is a look at The Priest poster.

The Priest movie's poster

