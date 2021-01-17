Did You Know Mammootty's Voice Was Dubbed By Sreenivasan In 'Vilkkanundu Swapnangal'?

Vilkkanundu Swapnangal was released on April 20, 1980, and it featured Sukumaran. There was a small role in the movie played by South Indian superstar Mammootty. However, Mammootty didn't use his original voice for the film and his voice was dubbed by another popular Malayalam actor, Sreenivasan. Read on to know more details:

Also Read: Mammootty's 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal' and other Malayalam detective films to binge

When Sreenivasan dubbed for Mammootty

The movie Vilkkanundu Swapnangal revolves around Rajagopal, played by Sukumaran, who goes to Dubai as an illegal migrant to support his family. In the journey of working and supporting, he meets friends who have the same goal as him in Dubai. The small trivia about Mammootty in this film is that it was not his real voice.

Even though he had a small role, his voice was dubbed. According to pycker.com, Mammootty's voice was dubbed by Sreenivasan. Fun fact is that the dubbing artist was also a part of the movie as a cast member. Mammootty is known to dub his own voice but this movie was one of the few movies where his voice was dubbed by an artist.

Also Read: Do you know Mammootty was 'rejected' by most filmmakers during early days? Here's why

Another movie where his voice was dubbed is Vidhichathum Kothichathum (1982). In the movie, his voice was dubbed by Sreenivasan again. The dubbing artist Sreenivasan is also scriptwriter, director and an actor. He works predominantly in Malayalam movies and has done over 200 films till date. He is popular for his comic roles in movies. He has worked as a voice artist in various films. Apart from Mammootty, he has also given his voice for popular Kollywood actor Thyagarajan in Oru Muthassi Katha, as per topmovierankings.com.

Also Read: Do you know Mammootty was 'rejected' by most filmmakers during early days? Here's why

Mammootty's movies

In Vilkkanundu Swapnangal, Mammootty played the character of Madhavankutty. While he works predominately in the Malayalam movie industry, he has now appeared in over 400 movies. Mammootty's movies span over other languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

In 2021, the superstar will feature in movies like Kaamamohitham, Randamoozham Vamban, Udayippu Usman, Ganagandharvan, Kunjali, The Priest and many more. He was last seen in Shylock which revolved around Boss, a ruthless moneylender of the Malayalam film industry. The movie also stars Rajkiran, Meena Durairaj, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon, Baiju Santhosh, and Hareesh Kanaran in lead roles.

Also Read: Manju Warrier announces casting call for 'The Priest' starring Mammootty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.