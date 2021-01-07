Manju Warrier Announces Casting Call For 'The Priest' Starring Mammootty

Mammootty and Manju Warrier starrer The Priest wrapped up shooting back in November 2020 and will hit theatres sometime this year. The latter took to her social media today on January 7, 2021, to share a casting call for child artistes to give their voice to certain sequences in the movie. Read on to know more details about the story:

Also Read: Did You Know Manju Warrier Once Disguised As A Man For A Film In 1998?

Manju Warrier shares casting call for child actors

Actor Manju Warrier has shared a video today on January 7, 2021, on social media platform in regard to her film with Mammootty, The Priest. In the video, the actor has made a casting call for child artistes that can be a part of the film. The video featured the details about all the requirements and audio which the children have to record and send to the makers through WhatsApp. In the end, there was a number shared in the video and the last date to send in the audition tapes which is January 12, 2021.

Also Read: Mammootty's Most Memorable Performances In Biopics; See Full List

More about The Priest

The Priest is a mystery film which is both written and directed by Jofin T Chacko. It marks the debut of Jofin as a director and also the first collaboration of actor Mammootty and Manju Warrier throughout their careers. The movie is bankrolled by B. Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph under the banners Anto Joseph Film Company and RD Illuminations. Its original music and soundtrack will be composed by Rahul Raj with cinematography by Akhil George and Shameer Muhammed as the editor.

The film also stars Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupa, Baby Monica and Venkitesh V.P. apart from Mammootty and Manju Warrier. Its filming commenced in January 2020 after it was announced in the same month and the movie was slated to release on Eid Al Adha, last year on July 31, 2020. However, the movie got pushed due to the production halt caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Manju Warrier And Jayaram's Onscreen Journey From 'Kaliveedu' To 'Summer In Bethlehem'

Also Read: Do You Know Mammootty Was 'rejected' By Most Filmmakers During Early Days? Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.