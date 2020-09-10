Manju Warrier's Best Films Like 'Kaliyattam' That Received Loudest Applause From Audience

Manju Warrier, last seen in Rosshan Andrrews' Prathi Poovankozhi, turns a year older on Thursday, September 10. The actor, who debuted in the film industry in 1995 with Mohan's Saksham, has become one of the prominent names of the Malayalam movie industry in recent years. As Manju Warrier turns a year older today; i.e. September 10, here are a few movies of Manju Warrier that got a thunderous response from the moviegoers.

Also Read | Did You Know Manju Warrier Was Not Born In Kerala? Read More Unknown Facts

Five Manju Warrier's best films that got a thunderous response

Kaliyattam (1997)

The movie, starring Suresh Gopi and Manju Warrier in the lead is inspired by William Shakespeare's play Othello. The film directed by Jayaaraj was largely appreciated for Suresh Gopi and Manju Warrier's acting performance and their crackling chemistry. Interestingly, Kaliyattam released the same year as Aaraam Thampuran, Kudamattam, and Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu.

Daya (1988)

One of Manju Warrier's first solo lead films, Daya, marked the directorial debut of famous cinematographer Venu. The movie inspired by Arabic folk tales- One Thousand and One Nights, is the only film of Manju Warrier written by famous novelist MT Vasudevan Nair. Interestingly, the Manju Warrier starrer won National Award and Kerala State Award for Best Director and more.

Also Read | Manju Warrier And Her Performance In These Movies Took Her Fans By Surprise

Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu (1999)

Kannezhuthi Pootum Thottu was the last movie Manju Warrier featured in before taking hiatus from acting. The movie, starring Manju Warrier in the lead, also featured veteran actors like Thilakan and Biju Menon in prominent roles. The film directed by TK Rajeev Kumar incidentally had a song crooned by actor Mohanlal. Manju Warrier's performance in the 1999 hit helped her bag her first National Award.

How Old Are You (2014)

How Old Are You marked Manju Warrier's return to Mollywood after a hiatus of 15 years. The movie directed by Manju's close friend Rosshan Andrrews was one of her first movies to be remade into two different languages. The film also features Kunchacko Boban and Kaniha in prominent roles.

Also Read | Mohanlal Adresses Rumours About His Son's Friendship With Kalyani Priyandarshan

Rani Padmini (2015)

Rani Padmini, starring Manju Warrier and Rima Kallingal in the lead is considered to be one of Manju Warrier's best performances in the second innings. The movie directed by Aashiq Abu is Manju Warrier's first association with the director. The Manju Warrier starrer was a box office debacle but the movie's narrative highlight woman camaraderie was appreciated by the Malayalam movie audiences.

Also Read | Kalidas Jayaram Will Play A Trans Person In His Digital Debut: Reports

Manju Warrier, who has an array of movies at different stages of production, is all set to don the hat of a producer. She will be producing two films- Lalitham Sundaram and Kayattam under her production banner. Interestingly, Manju Warrier also made her Tamil movie debut in her second inning (2014-present). She made her Kollywood debut with Vetrimaaran's Asuran (2019), essaying the role of Pachaiyammal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.