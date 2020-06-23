Madhu Warrier Starts Editing Manju Warrier & Biju's 'Lalitham Sundaram'; Shares A Still

Manju Warrier's brother and actor Madhu is all set to direct Manju Warrier's upcoming flick, Lalitham Sundaram. On June 22, Madhu Warrier shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle and announced that he kick-started editing the portions of Lalitham Sundaram shot so far. Manju Warrier also reposted Madhu's picture on her Instagram story. Take a look.

Ever since Lalitham Sundaram was announced, fans were intrigued to know more about the film. Madhu Warrier's post created quite a stir among the audience, as they gushed to drop comments that read, "Waiting". A user also questioned if the movie would have an online release.

As announced earlier, Madhu Warrier will be directing Manju Warrier and Biju Menon for the movie. Mohanlal had officially unveiled the motion poster of the movie on February 5. Here's a look.

Through Lalitham Sundaram, Manju Warrier and Biju Menon will be collaborating again after a gap of 20 years. They have previously starred together in Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu, Innalakalilllathe, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu and Pranayavarnangal. All the movies were well-received by the audience and have now intrigued Mollywood moviegoers to watch the on-screen duo again.

About Madhu Warrier's Lalitham Sundaram

Lalitham Sundaram is scripted by Pramod Mohan. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Manju’s production house Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films. P Sukumar is behind the camera and Lijo Paul is handling the editing of the movie. Reportedly, Bijibal will compose the music and the lyrics of the songs will be penned by Harinarayanan.

About Madhu Warrier

Madhu Warrier is an actor and producer known for his roles in Malayalam films. He produced the films Swa Le and Mayamohini which were much-loved by the audience. Madhu Warrier made his acting debut with a lead role in the Malayalam film, The Campus. Madhu Warrier has starred in over 20 movies in his acting career.

Meanwhile, apart from Lalitham Sundaram, Manju Warrier has many movies lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham, alongside Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan among others. Manju will also be seen in the upcomer- The Priest, which marks the first collaboration of Manju Warrier and Mammootty.

