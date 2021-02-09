Did You Know Manju Warrier Learnt Kuchipudi From Her Daughter’s Dance Teacher?

Manju Warrier is a jack of many trades besides her immense talent on screen and one of them is her dancing skills. The actor has won several accolades for her dance performances on stage and has done multiple stage shows since she learnt the art. Read along and find out the interesting story behind Manju learning dance from her daughter’s teacher.

Did You Know Manju Warrier learned dancing from her daughter’s teacher?

Apart from being a prolific actor in South Indian films, Manju Warrier is widely noted for her Kuchipudi skills and has performed at various prestigious events. She has also won the Kalathilakam twice in the Kerala Youth Festival. Her love towards the dance form and how she treats it as a stress buster is also evident from her Instagram feed, where she shares snippets of it.

The actor learned and developed an interest in Kuchipudi only after her daughter Meenakshi started learning the dance form. As revealed by her guru Geetha Padmakumar in an interview with The Hindu, The guru had started training Manju’s daughter in the dance form and just after three classes Warrier herself got attracted to Kuchipudi and decided to learn it. Padamakumar also reveals that Manju was an intelligent student who knew the details and expressions of the dance form and learned it in a short period of time. Geetha also mentions that the actor’s performances have since been directed by her.

Manju Warrier Trivia

Warrier has authored a book titled Sallapam in the year 2013. The book contained a series of her memoirs through life. She was helped by N. Jayachandran in writing the book. Its preface was written by the dub-artist Bhagyalaxmi. The book was launched by DC Books at the 18th International Book Festival, with Sibi Malayil as one of the chief guests.

The actor is now learning how to play the Veena and has shared several videos of her playing the instrument. The actor took to her Instagram and uploaded a video of her playing the introductory song Bella Ciao from the Netflix show Money Heist.

