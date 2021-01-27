From 'Jana Gana Mana' To 'RRR's' Release, Popular South Movies To Expect In 2021

There have been a bunch of popular upcoming South Indian movies in 2021 for which fans have been eagerly waiting. Some of the prolific South Indian movie stars such as Ravi Teja, Mammootty, Prabhas, N.T. Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, etc have been gearing up for their upcoming movies to release this year. Have a look at some of the upcoming South Indian movies in 2021.

Upcoming South Indian movies in 2021

Jana Gana Mana

Featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran as one of the leads, the other cast members of the movie include Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique, Anand Bal, etc. Though the exact Jana Gana Mana release date has not been announced yet, its thrilling teaser trailer has managed to get the movie into the much-awaited movies’ list of 2021. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the producers of the movie are namely Harris Desom, Naveen P. Thomas, Supriya Menon, Santhosh Krishnan, Justin Stephen and Listin Stephen. Details about some of the other cast members will soon be revealed.

Khiladi

Ravi Teja’s Khiladi release has been much of a hot topic among his fans and so far, it has been revealed that Khiladi release is set to be in 2021. Though the trailer of the film hasn’t been released yet, Ravi Teja did share the first glimpse of his upcoming film, Khiladi that thrilled all his fans. The cast of the movie includes Dimple Hayathi, Keshav Deepak, Meenakshi Chaudhary while other cast members’ names have not been revealed yet.

The Priest

The Priest is one of the much-anticipated movies featuring the legendary Mammootty in the lead. It has become one of the hot topics among the audience as the movie will feature the first collaboration of Mammootty with Manju Warrier. While its release was shifted due the pandemic, the movie is expected to release in 2021. The teaser trailer of the film was released a few days ago increasing the curiosity of the fans over leaps and bounds.

RRR

RRR release date has been set to be October 13, 2021, and fans will be able to experience a spectacular movie with a promising ensemble cast of actors namely N.T. Rama Rao, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson and many others.



Radhe Shyam

With actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, Radhe Shyam is another movie for which the audience has been waiting. It is a romantic drama film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar while the popular cast includes actors namely Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, etc.

Other upcoming South Indian movies include Sarpatta Parambarai, Karnan, Drishyam 2, Kurup, Malik, Phantom, Roberrt, Aadujeevitham and many others.

