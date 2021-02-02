Mammootty Unveils The Release Date Of 'The Priest', His Next Co-starring Manju Warrier

Superstar Mammootty took to Twitter in order to unveil the release date of his next, titled The Priest. The film, which will see Mammootty pairing up with Manju Warrier, will make it to cinemas during the first week of March of this year. The Shylock actor, while revealing so, unveiled a brand new poster of the movie. The tweet that contains The Priest release date can be found below.

The Tweet:

About The Priest:

The Priest is touted to be a mystery feature presentation that has been written as well as helmed by a first-time director, Jofin T Chacko. The film, which marks the debut of Jofin as a director, is also the first product of the partnership between him and the two lead actors. The film has been funded by B. Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph, who are doing the same through their respective banners, namely RD Illuminations and Anto Joseph Film Company. It is said that the original music and soundtrack will be composed by Rahul Raj. The cinematography has been taken care of by Akhil George, with Shameer Muhammed serving as the editor.

The supporting cast list of Th Priest includes the likes of Sreenath Bhasi, Nikhila Vimal, Jagadish, Saniya Iyappan, Madhupa, Venkatesh V.P, and Baby Monica. The team took the film to the floors in January 2020 after it was announced in the same month and the makers of the same were planning on releasing the film on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, last year on July 31, 2020. But, the cast and crew members of the film met a production hurdle in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to nearly the entire world enter a state of complete lockdown during the initial months of last year.

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen as CI James Abraham in Street Lights. Manju Warrier, on the other hand, was seen essaying the character of Pachaiyaamal in the Vetrimaaran-directed Asuran. Further details regarding The Priest will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the official sources.

