Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films Wherein His Characters Portrayed Shades Of Both Evil & Good

Prithviraj Sukumaran is known for his work in several South Indian films. He’s known to be an actor, director, producer and also a playback singer. He’s primarily known for his work in the Malayalam film industry but has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Over the years, he has worked in 100 films and has experimented with his on-screen characters.

In some of Prithviraj’s films, he’s seen as a good person while in some he’s seen in an evil role. In many of his film’s, he’s portrayed a mix of both of his roles. Here are some of Prithviraj's films where his character was a mix of good and evil, presenting a distinct personality.

Prithviraj's films where his character is a mix of good and evil

Anwar

Starring Prithviraj in the lead role, the film Anwar was directed by Amal Neerad. Inspired by an American film Traitor, the film also stars Sampath Raj, Mamta Mohandas, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the story of Anwar, a Malayali youth who has a hidden agenda of joining the terrorists. Although he is seen as an evil character of a terrorist, the end of the film reveals that Anwar actually helped the people on the other side of the story.

Lucifer

Lucifer is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, which released in 2019. Prithviraj made his directorial debut with this film that starred actors Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Sachin Khedekar, Manju Warrier, and Nyla Usha in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a leader of the ruling party who dies and there is a struggle to fill in his shoes. When his adopted son decides to step in his shoes, he faces challenges in all spheres of life.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Was First Malayalam Actor To Flaunt 6 Pack Abs For His B'wood Movie

Mumbai Police

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film Mumbai Police followed the story of an ACP who manages to track down the killer of his close friend when he meets with an accident and loses his memory. He’s then forced to track down the killer once again and comes across some bitter truths on his way. Prithviraj’s performance as a police officer with good intentions but evil truths is commendable in the film. The film also stars Jayasurya and Rahman, along with Prithviraj and Aparna.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Movies With Interesting Plot-twists; From 'Classmates' To 'Memories'

Robin Hood

Robin Hood is a Malayalam crime thriller film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Bhavana, Jayasurya, Biju Menon, and Samvrutha Sunil. The film revolves around a case of ATM thefts and an investigator who tries to solve the case. Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays the role of a coaching professor and an ATM thief in the film. He’s seen as a decent man who teaches children during the day and is seen as a thief by night, switching roles gracefully. The actor was highly appreciated for switching his roles from a good person to an evil person instantly, being inspired by the original Robin Hood.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Vellinakshatram' & Other Horror Films To Watch On Spooky Weekend

Indian Rupee

The film Indian Rupee stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Thailakan, Tini Tom, and Jagathy Sreekumar in pivotal roles. The film follows the story of a small-time real estate deal based in Calicut. He’s amongst the youth who try to make quick money without sweating. In an attempt to make it big he tries to earn a decent fortune after a few tricks and smart moves. Although he does earn enough, life teaches him some valuable lessons on the way. His character is honest and trustworthy but he still dupes people to make ends meet, which speaks about his two characters which are seen as a common trait in humans.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films That Explored The Concept Of College Romances

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.