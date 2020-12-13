Did You Know Manju Warrier Once Disguised As A Man For A Film In 1998?

Popular Malayalam actor Manju Warrier started her acting career in 1995 with Sakshyam. The actor appeared in films from 1995 to 1999. After her film Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, she took a break for almost 15 years. Later in 2014, Manju Warrier made her comeback with the superhit Malayalam film, How Old Are You. The actor's 1998's film Daya was a huge success. However, did you know in her film Daya, Manju Warrier disguised as a man? Read ahead for more details.

Manju Warrier once disguised as a man for a film

In her 1998's film Daya, Manju Warrier played the lead role, Daya. For a particular plot in the film, the actor turned herself into a man. In the scene, she is required to pretend as a man to save herself from Minnal jawan. She disguises herself into Sameer and travels to another kingdom. Disguised as a man, Manju Warrier's character Daya fulfills all the requirements to become a loyal minister.

She passes an archery competition and a sword-fighting contest. Impressed by Sameer's skills, the king makes Daya, Manju's character the minister. The King's daughter gets charmed by her thinking she is a man. Daya as Sameer, the minister smartly takes revenge on everyone who ill-treated her.

More about 'Daya'

Daya is one of the popular and super hit Manju Warrier's movies. The 1998's periodic drama is penned by M. T. Vasudevan Nair. Helmed by director Venu in his debut, Daya also stars Krishna, Nedumudi Ven, Smita Bansal, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Captain Raju, Lal, Kozhikode Narayanan Nair, T. P. Madhavan, Alencier Ley Lopez.

The film's storyline is adapted from One Thousand and One Nights. Daya's music was produced by Vishal Bhardwaj. The director of the film, Venu won several awards for his work. He was honoured with the Best Debut Director at the National Film Awards and Kerala State Film Awards. Take a look at the trailer of Daya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manju Warrier has several films lined up. She will be next seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Jack and Jill, The Priest. She also boats the cast ensemble of Kayattam, Chathur Mukham, Lalitham Sundaram, Padavettu and Vellirikka Pattanam.

