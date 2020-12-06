Did You Know Manju Warrier Was Offered The Role In Hit Film 'Kandukonden Kandukonden'?

Tollywood actors Manju Warrier and Soundarya have delivered several stellar performances in films over the years. The duo has also received many accolades for their performance and acting skills. Manju Warrier has given hit films likes Asuran, Mohanlal, Prathi Poovankozhi, How Old Are You?, Lucifer. While Soundarya has starred in Sooryavansham, Raja, Padayappa, Ammoru and many more. However, speaking of Manju Warrier and Soundarya’s films and acting skills, did you know Manju Warrier and Soundarya were offered the role of Meenakshi in the hit film 'Kandukonden Kandukonden'?

According to IMDb, the role of Meenakshi from Kandukonden Kandukonden was offered to Manju Warrier and Soundarya, in that order, before they cast Aishwarya Rai in the film. According to reports, it was being said that the director had apparently offered a role to Manju Warrier, but she was preparing for her wedding with Dileep at that time and could not make a decision about the film. The makers then approached Soundarya because the response was not positive from Manju, but her brother didn't want her to play the role as he felt it wasn't that cool to be the second heroine. Later, the wife of Rajiv Menon proposed the name of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, previously worked on a few Tamil films, who soon signed the dotted line and starred in the film. Aishwarya’s role as Meenakshi went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and viewers for her role and acting skills.

More about the film

The film Kandukondain Kandukondain released in the year 2000 and is based on Jane Austen's 1811 novel 'Sense and Sensibility'. The movie was helmed and co-written by Rajiv Menon and features an ensemble cast of Mammootty, Tabu, Ajith Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abbas in lead roles. Kandukondain Kandukondain also stars Raghuvaran, Srividya, and Manivannan in supporting roles. A. R. Rahman composed the movie’s soundtrack and the cinematographer for the film was Ravi K. Chandran. The movie, Kandukondain Kandukondain, also went on to win a National Film Award and two Filmfare Awards South and featured at several international film festivals.

