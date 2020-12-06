Manju Warrier's 'Ennum Eppozhum' Saw Her On Screen With Mohanlal After A Gap Of 17 Years

Manju Warrier is one of the prominent names in the Malayalam film industry. She is one of the leading ladies in Mollywood and has been often referred to as the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema. She made her debut in Sakshyam at the age of 17 in the year 1995. Over the years she has appeared in various movies and has been paired with several actors from the entertainment industry. Her 2015 movie Ennum Eppozhum is one of the most popular works by the actor. However, the movie has an interesting trivia about the actor and her co-star in the movie. For all the people who are curious about the Ennum Eppozhum trivia, here is everything you need to know about it.

Ennum Eppozhum trivia

The movie Ennum Eppozhum released in 2015 and was helmed by Sathyan Anthikad. The movie featured Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Interestingly, the movie which featured pairing of Manju Warrier and Mohanlal saw them together on screen after a long gap of 17 years. The two actors were last seen together in a movie in the year 1998. They worked together in two movies Kanmadam and Summer in Bethlehem which both released in the same year.

Ennum Eppozhum was a commercial success at the box office. Manju Warrier and Mohanlal earned praises from the audience as well as critics for their performances in the movie. The official plot synopsis about the movie on IMDb reads as “An irresponsible journalist tries different way to interview a fiery lawyer who stood up for a social cause.”

Manju Warrier's movies

Manju Warrier's movies have always brought the best out of her as an actor. She is best known for her work in movies like Thooval Kottaram, Kanmadam, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, Odiyan, Lucifer and Asuran among others. Manju Warrier will next be seen in the movie The Priest alongside Mammootty. The film will see Jofin T. Chacko in his directorial debut. The movie is the first collaboration between Mammootty and Manju Warrier.

The actors were recently pictured shooting for the last schedule of the movie. Apart from Mammootty and Manju Warrier, The Priest cast also includes Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyyappan, Sreenath Bhasi, Baby Monica, Jagadish, Ramesh Pisharodi, and Madhupal in key roles. Here is a look at the first look of The Priest.

Image Credits: Manju Warrier and Mohanlal Instagram

