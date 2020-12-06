Manju Warrier's 'Aami' And Other Malayalam Biopics That Are A Must-watch

Malayalam cinema has been gaining prominence across the globe for its ability to deliver promising content. The industry has also narrated a number of non-fictional stories that have stayed with the audience over the years. Here is a look at a few biopic films in the Malayalam language that belong in your must-watch list.

Malayalam biopic films to watch

1. Aami

Aami is a much-loved biopic film which released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolves around the life of the legendary Kerala writer, Kamala Surayya, who is also affectionately known as Madhavikutty. The film is an adaptation of her autobiography, Ente Katha. This film aptly sketches out the writer’s vivid imagination and her controversial writing style. The film stars Manju Warrier as Madhavikutty and has been directed by Kamal.

2. Ennu Ninte Moideen

Ennu Ninte Moideen is a 2015 film based on the life of Moideen and Kanchana, who were madly in love. The film sketches out the events of 1950 when these two love birds fought the society and their orthodox norms. It stars Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles and has been directed by RS Vimal.

3. Yugapurushan

Yuhgapurushan is a biopic film which released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolves around the life of Sree Narayana Guru, who earned immense respect amongst the people for his deed. The film stars actors like Mammootty and Baby Antony in key roles while the direction has been done by R Sukumaran.

4. Celluloid

Celluloid is a biopic film which released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolves around the life events of JC Daniel, who is considered the father of Malayalam cinema. He made the film Vigathakumaran in 1928, which paved way for a new era. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role while the direction has been done by Kamal.

5. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is a biopic film based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV who fought the Portuguese. The film narrates the story of a historic figure who greatly contributed to the development of the state. It stars Mohanlal in the lead role while the direction has been done by Priyadarshan.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Manorama Music Songs)

