Manju Warrier Essayed The Role Of An IPS Officer For First Time In The Film 'Vettah'

Mollywood actor Manju Warrier has delivered several stellar performances in films over the years. She has gone on to receive many accolades for her acting skills in films like Lucifer, Aaraam Thampuran, Rani Padmini, Sallapam, Kanmadam, Summer in Bethlehem and many more. However, speaking of Manju Warrier’s films and her acting skills, Vettah featuring Kunchacko Boban and her in prominent roles created quite a buzz. Did you know that Manju Warrier played the role of an IPS Officer for the first time in 'Vettah'?

According to IMDb, actor Manju Warrier plays the role of an IPS officer in the film Vettah. This is also the first time the actor played the role of an IPS officer. Manju Warrier and Indrajith have also shared screen space for the first time in the film. The character of Manju Warier as Sreebala IPS in the film has also been stated to have been modelled along the lines of some of the well-known female police officers in Kerala. Reports have suggested that the role of the actor is quite different from the cliched lady police roles.

About the film

Helmed and co-produced by Rajesh Pillai, Vettah is a 2016 crime thriller film. The film stars Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, Indrajith Sukumaran and Sandhya in lead roles. The movie was also written by Arunlal Ramachandran along with A. V. Anoop, who is co-producing the movie. On 27 February 2016, the day after the film was released, the director, Rajesh Pillai, died. The film revolves around two police officers who after taking up a case involving a mysterious man arrested for a double homicide, are caught in a web of deceit and lies from everyone they trust. The movie went on to garner heaps of praise and appreciation from fans and movie buffs for the storyline and acting skills.

On the work front

Manju Warrier was praised for her performance in a well-known movie, How old are you? The film follows the tale of a woman, starring Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban and Amritha Anil in the leading roles, who rediscovers her lost charm for the good of humanity, overcoming a patriarchal society's high odds.

The actor will be next seen starring alongside Mammootty in the much-awaited film, The Priest. Helmed by Jofin T. Chacko, the film is expected to release later this year. The movie also stars Sreenath Bhasi, Nikhila Vimal, Saniya Iyappan and Ameya Mathew in the crucial roles.

