Did You Know Naga Chaitanya And Karthika Nair Made Debut With Same Film 11 Years Ago?

Telugu movie stars Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Karthika Nair have spent an 11-year-old journey in their acting career. Being the son of Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's movies have shown him mostly in a similar energetic character like his father. Karthika Nair, on the other hand, is a popular Soth Indian actor who worked in movies like Dhammu, KO and Vaa Deal. Both the actors are renowned figures in the Telugu film industry today. However, did you know the two shared the same movie as a debut? Read on to find out about how and where the acting journey for the two actors began.

Released in 2009, the movie Josh was the first movie starring Naga Chaitanya and Karthika Nair. Being the first of Naga Chaitanya's movies, Josh was looked up to by the Telugu audiences. Apart from the two lead actors, other Telugu film stars who were a part of the movie were J.D. Chakravarty, Prakash Raj, Suneel and Brahmanandam.

The story of the movie was about a college student who tried to influence fellow students against involvement with the local Mafia. The reforms brought about by the protagonist, Satya, played by Naga Chaitanya, were of elemental importance in changing the hearts of the college students. In that light, Chaitanya's role was greatly acknowledged by the audiences.

Josh Movie Trivia

As mentioned by IMDb on Josh movie trivia, it was the debut movie for both the lead actors. Directed and written by Vasu Verma, the movie was not that great of success among the Telugu audiences. With a backdrop of students' involvement with local Mafia and politicians, the movie did appeal to certain strata of the Telugu population, and the movie had a box office collection of 18.5 crores. Both the areas of romance and violence were underplayed, but Naga Chaitanya's performance was still looked up to with great appreciation.

On the professional front

Naga Chaitanya is now working on his new movie Love Story which is scheduled to be released on December 14, 2020. His upcoming movie with father Nagarjuna (Thank You) would be released in February, next year. Karthika Nair is going to be seen in the movies Thozhan and Ravi Varma in the latter half of 2022.

