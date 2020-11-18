Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi wrap up shooting for upcoming romantic saga 'Love Story'

Finally, the makers of the much-awaited Telegu film Love Story featuring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya have wrapped the film's shoot on November 18. The makers of the upcoming love saga took to Twitter and shared a happy picture as they completed the film's last schedule. However, Naga Chaitanya is missing in the group picture as he wrapped up the shoot way early.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's sizzling chemistry is going to be one of the highlights in the film for the frenzy fans, Love Story kicked off the Unlock 4 phase in September and resumed shooting. In September the team had worked briskly with all safety measures to complete the shoot in one month. The makers shot for major portions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the lead actors.

Recently, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers of the romantic drama treated fans with a new poster featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The duo was seen as a married couple in the new poster and their beautiful chemistry has grabbed everyone's attention. While sharing the poster, Sai Pallavi wrote, “I wish you all a very happy Deepavali.”

The movie is jointly produced by Narayandas Narang and P Ram Mohan Rao under the banners Sri Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Sekhar Kammula’s own production company Amigos Creations. Meanwhile, on the professional front, other than this film, Sai Pallavi has several projects lined up, including Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam. Recently, reports emerged that Sai Pallavi is likely to be signed on to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam.

While for Chaitanya who was last seen on screen in the Telugu comedy Venky Mama with his uncle Venkatesh, Nagar, recently announced his next project on Twitter. On the occasion of his father Nagarjuna’s birthday, he announced his next film titled Thank You which will be directed by Vikram Kumar.

