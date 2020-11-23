Naga Chaitanya's Birthday: Remember When His Wife Revealed A Tattoo Of His Name?

Naga Chaitanya, the South Indian superstar is celebrating his birthday today. The Ye Maaya Chesave star was born on November 23, 1986, in Madras. He got married to another Tamil-Telugu co-star from Ye Maaya Chesave, the actor Samantha Akkineni. According to Zee5 Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni got married after dating for two years in the year 2017. On Naga Chaitanya's birthday let’s remember the sweet gestures of the couple, or tattoo’s more specifically.

ALSO READ: On Sai Pallavi's Birthday, Naga Chaitanya, Navin Pauly & Rana Daggubati Wish Her; See Here

Remember when Samantha Akkineni revealed her secret tattoo?

Naga Chaitanya's wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a famous Telugu and Tamil language movie star. She also gained a lot of success for her Talk Show Sam Jam. In 2019 her movie Oh Baby was hitting the success charts of Telugu film industry. The movie was a remake of the Korean film Miss Granny and on July 7, 2019, the creators organized a success party to celebrate the smashing global box office collection of Rs 17 Crore on its opening weekend according to BO India. Samantha wore a white outfit to the event and also had a photoshoot in the outfit. She took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself revealing her secret tattoo.

Samantha Akkineni's tattoo was a sweet gesture she made to show her love to her husband. The tattoo was inscribed on her torso, well hidden for a long time. Chaitanya’s name was the secret tattoo. Although it’s not clearly readable, Samantha revealed in her caption that this was the only tattoo she had been hiding and is finally on display. She tagged her husband and wrote “my husband my world (sic)” See the photo here.

ALSO READ: Dashing Diljala Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Haasan And Other Actors In The 2016's Release

ALSO READ: Samantha's Blurry But Cute Birthday Post For Husband Naga Chaitanya Is The Most Heartwarming Thing You'll See Today

Naga Chaitanya also has a tattoo to commemorate the love between the two. The tattoo he has on his wrist was rather discrete and riddling which made its rounds in 2018. Fans had been guessing as to what the tattoo could mean when a certain fan deciphered the meaning of this tattoo. The tattoo is the date 6-10-17 embedded in Morse code - which is the date when the celebrity couple got married.

ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni’s Birthday Wish For Husband Naga Chaitanya Screams Love

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are one of the most loved Telugu star couples. Naga Chaitanya’s wife flew to the Maldives to celebrate his 34th birthday with him. After many other celebrities also choosing the Maldives for their vacations or anniversaries Maldives is looking like a celebrity hotspot. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Tara Sutaria, Elli AvrRam and the Television couple Vinny and Dheeraj Dhoopar very recently were seen in the Maldives.

ALSO READ: Vikram Kumar Announces His Next With Naga Chaitanya, Dil Raju To Bankroll Untitled Film

IMAGE CREDITS: @samantharuthprabhuoffl IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.