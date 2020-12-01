Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya Are Back From Their Maldives Trip; See Pics Inside

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are back from their long vacation at the beautiful Maldives. The couple was visiting the archipelago to ring-in and celebrate Chay’s 34th birthday on November 22 and have also been giving major travel nostalgia to all their followers. Now, the actors are back to India and were snapped at the Hyderabad airport yesterday by the paparazzi.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Takes A Bicycle Ride In Maldives; See Pic

#ChaySam are back from their Maldives staycation

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are back from their weeklong staycation at a picturesque property at the Maldives. The two were papped at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, yesterday on November 30, 2020. Samantha was spotted wearing a grey t-shirt under a denim jacket and blue shorts, while Chaitanya chose black denim and dark blue t-shirt for his airport look. The paparazzi page has shared a series of pictures accompanied by a video on their page.

Fans' reactions

Samantha Akkineni in the Maldives

The actor has shared multiple posts on her feed from her trip, with the most gorgeous blue and green backgrounds. She has shared pictures from bike rides, diving lessons, walks among the green gardens, her enjoying the views of the ocean and more. Samantha and Chaitanya were celebrating the latter’s 34th birthday in fashion, with their stay at the exquisite island property.

Samantha shared a special wish for husband Naga Chaitanya on his birthday on November 23, 2020. She shared a picture of him as he took a walk by the pool and wrote him a special message in the caption. She wrote, “Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni ðŸ˜Š.. Wishing you only happiness always and forever.”

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Naga Chaitanya's 34th B'day; Shares Glimpses Of Their Getaway

Samantha’s Saaki label

One of the actor’s latest ventures is her clothing label Saaki, which she launched recently. In the last week, the label has launched a special collection inspired by Sam’s pet doggo Hash, who also turned 2 years old recently. The merchandise and accessories in this collection have Hash’s face as the key-design.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Dazzles Fans With A Serene Picture Taken At Maldives; See Pic

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Shares A Breathtaking Post From Her Maldives Vacay; Fans Are All Heart

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.