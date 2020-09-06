Did You Know Marathi Film Star Pooja Sawant Appeared On 'Boogie Woogie'? Watch

Marathi film superstar Pooja Sawant made her huge acting debut in the year 2010 with Sachit Patil's multistarrer flick Kshanbhar Vishranti. The actor is known is for Marathi and Hindi superhit movies like Zhakaas, Poshter Boyz, Daagdi Chaawl, Junglee and many more. Pooja Sawant also appeared on a couple of reality shows. Did you know she featured in Boogie Woogie too? Read ahead for more details.

Pooja Sawant appeared on Boogie Woogie?

In the year 2008, 18 years old Pooja Sawant took part in the dance reality show Boogie Woogie. The actor performed on an Indo western theme. She presented Indian classical dance on the Bollywood song Zara Zara Touch Me. Pooja was praised for her skills and expression. The judges loved her unique style of performance. Take a look at Pooja Sawant's Boogie Woogie's dance video below.

On the social media front, Pooja Sawant is quite active on Instagram. She has over 1.4 million followers on her handle. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor shared some beautiful pictures and videos of her celebrating the festival. She shared a series of her recent photoshoot wearing a Maharashtrian style saree. She also shared a video of her preparing for the festival. Take a look.

In this Instagram post, Pooja Sawant stunned in a green coloured saree with a thick lemon green coloured border. She clubbed the outfit with a pink coloured blouse. Pooja Sawant's saree was designed by Vastrakala Saree. She also wore a jewellery set that featured a choker necklace, a long necklace, a pair of jhumkas and bangles. Pooja captioned the post as "Hold on to your dreams, they will not betray you 🌸 Saree by @vastrakala_paithani_ @nikeshtakawan Jewellery by @kalyanjewellers_official

Shot by @shruu_t".

In this video, Pooja Sawant can be seen preparing for Ganesh Chaturthi. She can be seen moulding modkas. She stunned in a green saree paired with a pink blouse. She wrote, "माझ्यातर्फे आणि कल्याण ज्वेलर्सतर्फे गणेशोत्सवाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा 🌺

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया.........." (Happy Ganeshotsav from me and Kalyan Jewelers Ganpati Bappa Morya ..........) Take a look.

